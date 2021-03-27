Comparing Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Xunlei alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Xunlei and Qumu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A Qumu 0 1 2 0 2.67

Qumu has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.82%. Given Qumu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than Xunlei.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xunlei and Qumu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $180.66 million 2.49 -$53.17 million N/A N/A Qumu $25.36 million 4.61 -$6.44 million ($0.46) -14.46

Qumu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xunlei.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei -32.35% -20.37% -14.46% Qumu -24.25% -78.80% -18.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Xunlei has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game Website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2019, its platform had approximately 88.3 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as to government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.