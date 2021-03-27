Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue cut Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Compass Group stock remained flat at $$20.61 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,235. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

