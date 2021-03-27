Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 69,476 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Corteva by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

