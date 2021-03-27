Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,104 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $45,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after buying an additional 249,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,110. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

