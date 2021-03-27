Cortex Trading Down 1.7% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $68.56 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.00613130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022963 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

