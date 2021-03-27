Cove Street Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,147,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 83,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 43.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEACOR Marine news, Director Charles Fabrikant bought 14,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $81,194.10. 14.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $5.79. 283,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,003. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $135.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.82). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 33.94%.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

