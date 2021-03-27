Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191,631 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Senior Living worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Capital Senior Living stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,007. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

