Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 34,300 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. comprises approximately 2.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. 1,511,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

