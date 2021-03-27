Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 74.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COWN. Compass Point began coverage on Cowen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

