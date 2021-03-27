Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Equity Residential by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

