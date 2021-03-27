Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,530 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $122.01 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.37.

