Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 916 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

Shares of T opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.