CRDT (CRDT) Market Cap Reaches $210,735.81

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, CRDT has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. CRDT has a market cap of $210,735.81 and $192,412.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT token can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00058714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00244688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.35 or 0.00846238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00074038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CRDT Token Profile

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,314,117 tokens. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

CRDT Token Trading

