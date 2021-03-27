Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $12.35 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.