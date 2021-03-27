Critical Review: Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) vs. ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.58, meaning that its share price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gulfport Energy and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -410.97% -56.71% -10.24% ARC Resources -65.18% 1.43% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gulfport Energy and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 65.98%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and ARC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.08 ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.72 -$20.80 million N/A N/A

ARC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 909.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

