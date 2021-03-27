CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $241,021.26 and approximately $39.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 78.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,195,430 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.