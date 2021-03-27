Cypress Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Cypress Capital LLC cut its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLX opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

