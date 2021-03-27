Cypress Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cypress Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 0.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after purchasing an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

