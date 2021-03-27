Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $33.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,329 shares of company stock worth $1,544,185. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $20,181,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 467,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.