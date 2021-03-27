Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €58.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.08 ($70.68).

Shares of BN opened at €58.60 ($68.94) on Thursday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.40.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

