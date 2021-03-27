DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 67.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $108.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

