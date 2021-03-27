DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DBVT. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.11.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

