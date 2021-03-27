DDKoin (DDK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $14,481.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00033749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007422 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

