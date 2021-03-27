Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

