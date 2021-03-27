Deutsche EuroShop’s (DEQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.63 ($20.75).

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €17.99 ($21.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.63. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €19.50 ($22.94).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

