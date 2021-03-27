dHedge DAO Market Cap Hits $39.48 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $39.48 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00007637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00047978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.31 or 0.00625820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00065010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023337 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,424,219 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.