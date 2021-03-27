Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,450 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,215.79 ($42.01).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,983 ($38.97) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,974.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,848.04. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The company has a market capitalization of £69.80 billion and a PE ratio of 62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Insiders have purchased 559 shares of company stock worth $1,666,868 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

