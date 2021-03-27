Diametric Capital LP Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,441 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

Shares of ADBE traded up $18.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.09. 3,615,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,448. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.71 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

