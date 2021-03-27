Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Up 3,450.0% in March

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 3,450.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DATI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

