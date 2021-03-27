Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The strong momentum is attributed to better-than-expected bottom-line results for three consecutive quarters. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year driven by margin improvement and lower expenses, despite decline in sales. Aggressive measures to lower excess inventory owing to pandemic-led decline in demand aided gross margin. Decline in payroll expense due to reduced store operating hours resulted in a $123 million decline in operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter, thus, aiding the bottom line and operating margin. However, soft sales trends and retail traffic have been hurting the company’s top lines in the past few months due to the pandemic. Also, stiff competition remains a concern.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DDS. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Dillard’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dillard’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

