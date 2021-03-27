Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 56,187 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.95% of Knoll worth $29,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,315,000 after buying an additional 235,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 38,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

Shares of KNL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 185,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,965. The company has a market capitalization of $854.56 million, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.