district0x Hits Market Cap of $170.96 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, district0x has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. district0x has a total market capitalization of $170.96 million and $28.19 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.78 or 0.00624874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00065233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About district0x

district0x is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

