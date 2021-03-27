Dov Feiner Sells 304,123 Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE) Stock

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE) insider Dov Feiner sold 304,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £243,298.40 ($317,870.92).

LON:MWE opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.58. M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 23.82 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.23).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.25%. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antenna; Water Control and Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

