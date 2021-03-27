DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Down 82.4% in March

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 148,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. 101,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,217. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

