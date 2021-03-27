Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Down 82.2% in March

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDNMY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edenred has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EDNMY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. 16,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. Edenred has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

