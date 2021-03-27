Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.50

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Shares of Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 53.95 ($0.70). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 297,441 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32.

Elektron Technology Company Profile (LON:EKT)

Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Elektron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elektron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit