Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $440,488.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $73.97 million and $440,488.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00058353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00235055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.39 or 0.00875519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00050100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00074748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00031363 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

