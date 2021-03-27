Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$52.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The stock has a market cap of C$94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.53. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$46.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.64.

In other Enbridge news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,613,036.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

