Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) PT Set at €18.70 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAP. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.40 ($20.47).

Get Encavis AG (CAP.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:CAP opened at €18.24 ($21.46) on Wednesday. Encavis AG has a 52-week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 52-week high of €25.55 ($30.06). The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 424.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of €19.47 and a 200-day moving average of €18.79.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.