Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.72

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.72 and traded as high as C$8.42. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 241,487 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$744.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

