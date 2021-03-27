Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 8,297 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,062 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.12% of Covanta worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 614,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Covanta by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 470,110 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

CVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

