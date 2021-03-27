Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 8,494 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 266,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $229.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $232.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

