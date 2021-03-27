Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,455 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 116,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

