Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 475.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 130,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,336 shares of company stock valued at $24,099,077 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $141.85 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

