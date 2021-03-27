Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.95 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00359922 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00034661 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.08 or 0.05258138 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.