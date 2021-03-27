Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,868. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.