Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,868. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

