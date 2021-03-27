Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Given New $19.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $20.50 to $19.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

