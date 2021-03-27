Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

NYSE:BJ opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,610 shares of company stock worth $3,991,485 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

