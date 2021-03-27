Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Transcontinental’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$622.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$596.10 million.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

