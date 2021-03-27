ESBC Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $685,372.51 and approximately $68,746.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,888,270 coins and its circulating supply is 26,608,936 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

